EU countries draft plan for 'gas price corridor' - document
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-10-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 18:02 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
A group of countries including Poland, Italy and Greece have drafted a proposal for the European Union to introduce a "dynamic price corridor" for gas, in a bid to pull down high energy prices and soaring inflation.
"The corridor would apply to all wholesale transactions, not limited to import from specific jurisdictions and not limited to specific use of natural gas," said a draft of the countries' proposal, seen by Reuters.
EU country leaders will discuss whether and how to cap gas prices at a meeting in Prague on Friday.
