On Dussehra 1 killed in hit-and-run in Himachal's Una

One person was killed in a road accident in the Basal village of Una district on Wednesday, officials said.

ANI | Una (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 06-10-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 18:40 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI
At least one person was killed in a road accident in the Basal village of Una district on Wednesday, officials said. The deceased identified as Angez Singh is a resident of Bihar.

According to the officials, the District Operations Emergency Center (DEOC) of Una district received an intimation of a hit-and-run incident at 8.30 pm. "A team was rushed to the spot after receiving an intimation," officials added.

The locals- present at the scene- took the injured person and rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. A similar incident happened in the state on Wednesday, where a total of three persons died after their pickup vehicle fell into a ditch at Tikkari Road in Sirmour, the DEOC informed.

Those killed were identified as Ramsawroop, Ishwarchand and Geeta Ram- all hailing from the Tikkari village in the Sangrah Tehsil of Sirmour. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

