On Dussehra 1 killed in hit-and-run in Himachal's Una
One person was killed in a road accident in the Basal village of Una district on Wednesday, officials said.
At least one person was killed in a road accident in the Basal village of Una district on Wednesday, officials said. The deceased identified as Angez Singh is a resident of Bihar.
According to the officials, the District Operations Emergency Center (DEOC) of Una district received an intimation of a hit-and-run incident at 8.30 pm. "A team was rushed to the spot after receiving an intimation," officials added.
The locals- present at the scene- took the injured person and rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. A similar incident happened in the state on Wednesday, where a total of three persons died after their pickup vehicle fell into a ditch at Tikkari Road in Sirmour, the DEOC informed.
Those killed were identified as Ramsawroop, Ishwarchand and Geeta Ram- all hailing from the Tikkari village in the Sangrah Tehsil of Sirmour. (ANI)
