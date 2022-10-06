11 lakh metric tonne of paddy procured so far: Khattar

Over 11 lakh metric tonne of paddy has been procured so far during the current Kharif Marketing season, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday.

Hassle-free procurement of various Kharif crops is being done in 207 mandis across the state. Till October 4, over 11 lakh MT of paddy has been procured in the mandis by various agencies, Khattar told reporters here.

He also said that 16,000 MT bajra has been procured by HAFED, the apex cooperative federation of the state.

Khattar said that due to recent heavy rains which lashed many parts of the state, farmers have suffered crop damage and to compensate the same directions for 'special girdawari' (survey) have already been given.

''The farmers have been encouraged to register their crop damage on the e-Fasal Kshatipoorti portal so that they can get timely compensation for the same,'' he said, adding the state government is committed to ensuring complete transparency in the verification and compensation for crop loss.

Procurement of various Kharif crops, including paddy, began in Haryana on October 1.

