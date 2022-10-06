Left Menu

Mexican economy minister Clouthier resigns

Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said on Thursday she was stepping down from her post, announcing her decision alongside President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Clouthier, who became economy minister in early 2021, read aloud a letter setting out her decision, though it was not immediately clear why she was quitting. "We insisted she stay, but she's a woman with convictions."

Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said on Thursday she was stepping down from her post, announcing her decision alongside President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Clouthier, who became economy minister in early 2021, read aloud a letter setting out her decision, though it was not immediately clear why she was quitting. Neither Clouthier nor the president immediately named a potential successor. "We respect her decision," Lopez Obrador said. "We insisted she stay, but she's a woman with convictions."

