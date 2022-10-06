Delhi court sends 2 persons associated with PFI to 3 days police remand

A Delhi Court on Thursday sent two persons accused of allegedly associated with PFI on police remand for 3 days. They were arrested yesterday from the Khajuri Khas area. The accused have been identified as Mohd Shamoon and Israr Ali Khan. The Additional Sessions Judge Sanjay Khanagwal of Patiala House Court sent them to 3 days police remand after noting the submission of Delhi police.

ACP Udaibir Singh Bidhuri submitted before the court that "the accused were arrested on Wednesday. They were involved in illegal activities. They are to be jointly interrogated by IB and other agencies and three days' remand is required to interrogate them." It was also submitted that the accused are associated with PFI and were arrested earlier for sloganeering but released later on.

On the other hand, the counsel for the accused persons submitted that there is no requirement for police remand, as the accused were in custody earlier for seven days and the police could not recover anything. Now there is no fresh ground for seeking police remand. A case has been filed in Khajuri Khas police station under the sections of UAPA.

The accused Israr Ali Khan and Muhammad Shamoon have been booked u/s 120b,153a of IPC and 10/13 of UAPA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)