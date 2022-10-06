Left Menu

Efforts on to start UP's first night safari in Lucknow, says CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that the process of starting the state's first night safari in Lucknow is being expedited.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-10-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 20:15 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that the process of starting the state's first night safari in Lucknow is being expedited. "It will promote eco-tourism, including a sense of respect for wildlife, along with providing entertainment," said Yogi Adityanath.

CM Yogi also said, "The government has already announced creation of a Tiger Reserve at Ranipur in Chitrakoot where Lord Rama spent most of his time in exile while proposals related to eco-tourism have been approved in Bijnor and Ramnagar. Besides, the government is setting up rescue centres for wildlife at places like Maharajganj, Meerut, Chitrakoot, Pilibhit etc." The Chief Minister further said that the government is also sensitive about the conservation of aquatic life and the Namami Gange project is helping a lot in this. The CM said that earlier 14 crore litres of sewer used to be released into Ganga river in Sisamau of Kanpur every day, whereas now not even a drop falls due to the Namami Gange project.

"Now the place where the sewer fell has become a selfie point. Similarly, due to the discharge of leather industry waste in Jajmau, aquatic creatures had become almost extinct. However, now a large number of aquatic creatures have started appearing in the river," Yogi also said. Speaking about dolphins in Ganga, the Chief Minister said that the government has selected the area of Nishadraj, a dear friend of Lord Shri Ram, for its conservation. The Chief Minister said that now dolphins have started appearing in Ganga in Kashi too, assuring of all possible steps for the conservation of dolphins.

He also directed the Forest Department to set up a separate cadre of veterinary officers for the treatment and protection of wildlife. Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Forest, Environment, Zoological Park and Climate Change Department, Dr Arun Kumar Saxena and Gorakhpur MP Ravikishan were also present on the occasion. Saxena said that the government would soon start the facility of jungle safari in Sogibarwa of Maharajganj. Earlier on March 27, 2021, CM Yogi inaugurated the Gorakhpur Zoo. (ANI)

