CM Yogi Adityanath assures resolving all issues raised by public at 'Janata Darshan'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during the 'Janata Darshan' organised at Gorakhpur on Wednesday, assured visitors that all the issues raised by them will be resolved in a time-bound manner.

ANI | Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-10-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 20:20 IST
CM Yogi Adityanath assures resolving all issues raised by public at 'Janata Darshan'
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during the 'Janata Darshan' organised at Gorakhpur on Wednesday, assured visitors that all the issues raised by them will be resolved in a time-bound manner. As per a statement by the UP government, Yogi Adityanath met nearly 350 visitors at 'Janata Darshan' and approached patients who were seated in chairs outside Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan one by one.

The CM accepted applications from the public, listened to their issues, and then forwarded the applications along with pertinent instructions to the appropriate personnel, assuring people of all help. During the interaction, the Chief Minister also informed visitors about the free 'Abhyudaya' coaching to a woman looking for preparing her daughter for competitive examinations, the statement further said.

The CM also assured of all assistance through the Ministry of External Affairs to the woman who came from Deoria seeking the repatriation of one of her family members from Saudi Arabia. Moreover, the CM gave the officers specific orders to ensure stern action against criminals and mafia who are found guilty of crimes against complainants. CM Yogi said that any type of abuse won't be tolerated.

The CM also referred the application to the concerned administrative and police officers and directed the disposal of all the problems in an appropriate, fair and transparent manner, the statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

