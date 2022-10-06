Left Menu

Norway to restrict access of Russian fishing vessels

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 06-10-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 20:24 IST
Norway's government on Thursday said it would restrict access to its ports by Russian fishing vessels, the Nordic country's latest tightening of security following last week's discovery of major leaks from the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

Russian trawlers will from now on only be allowed to visit three ports and must undergo security checks when they do so, Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt told a news conference.

