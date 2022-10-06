Norway to restrict access of Russian fishing vessels
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 06-10-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 20:24 IST
- Country:
- Norway
Norway's government on Thursday said it would restrict access to its ports by Russian fishing vessels, the Nordic country's latest tightening of security following last week's discovery of major leaks from the Nord Stream gas pipelines.
Russian trawlers will from now on only be allowed to visit three ports and must undergo security checks when they do so, Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Norway
- Nord Stream
- Nordic
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Norway hikes rate by 50 basis points, will likely raise again in Nov
Norway central bank hikes rate by 50 basis points, as expected
Norway hikes rate by 50 basis points, will likely raise again in Nov
2nd suspect involved in deadly Oslo shooting in Pakistan: Norway Police
ANALYSIS-Will Indonesia's new forest pact with Norway open door to more funding?