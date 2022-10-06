Norway to limit access for Russian fishing vessels

Norway on Thursday said it would limit access to its ports for Russian fishing vessels, the Nordic country's latest tightening of security following last week's discovery of major leaks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

Russian trawlers will from now on only be allowed to visit three ports and must undergo security checks when they do so, Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt told a news conference. "Russia's unacceptable annexations in Ukraine, the attacks against gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea and increased drone activity has led the government to further tighten security," she said.

The government stopped short, however, of imposing a full ban, arguing that joint management of fish stocks remains important.

