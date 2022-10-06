Algeria's Sonatrach and Spain's NATURGY sign gas pricing deal
Algeria's Sonatrach and Spanish power group Naturgy have signed a deal revising the prices of long-term gas export contracts, Ennahar tv reported on Thursday.
Sonatrach CEO Tewfik Hakkar said the price revision for exports via the Medgas pipeline was part of a three-year contract.
