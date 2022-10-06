Left Menu

Northern Command of Indian Army inducts 4x4 Quick Reaction Force vehicles

On Thursday, the Northern Command of the Indian Army announced the induction of the 4x4 Quick Reaction Force vehicles.

ANI | Jammu And Kashmir | Updated: 06-10-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 20:44 IST
Northern Command of Indian Army inducts 4x4 Quick Reaction Force vehicles
Indian Army inducts 4x4 quick reaction force vehicles (Photo: Norther Command-Indian Army Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Northern Command of the Indian Army announced the induction of the 4x4 Quick Reaction Force vehicles.

The Northern Command tweeted, "Northern Command inducts 4x4 Quick Reaction Force Vehicles, an indigenous initiative by Bharat Forge Limited; an all-terrain high mobility combat troop carrier with Armour and Mine Protection. #AtmanirbharBharat #MadeInIndia @adgpi" tweeted Northen Command-Indian Army

The all-terrain high mobility combat troop carrier with armour and mine protection is an indigenous initiative manufactured by Bharat Forge Limited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022