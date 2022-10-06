IMF revises down Senegal growth forecast as inflation soars
Inflation reached a multi-decade high of 11.2% in August y/y, driven by rising food prices, the IMF said in a statement. Economic growth is expected to rebound to around 10% over the period 2023 and 2024, boosted by oil and gas production, the IMF said, while inflation is expected to gradually fall to 2%.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has slightly revised down Senegal's growth forecast for 2022 to 4.7% from around 5% in June due to a slowing of activity in the first half of the year, it said on Thursday. Inflation reached a multi-decade high of 11.2% in August y/y, driven by rising food prices, the IMF said in a statement. Average inflation in 2022 is now expected to reach 7.5%.
"The impacts of the war in Ukraine and the soaring commodity prices are taking a toll on the Senegalese economy," said Edward Gemayel, who led an IMF mission to Senegal that just concluded. Economic growth is expected to rebound to around 10% over the period 2023 and 2024, boosted by oil and gas production, the IMF said, while inflation is expected to gradually fall to 2%.
