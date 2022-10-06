LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Chile files charges against mining company for giant sinkhole

Left Menu

06-10-2022
The latest in Latin American politics today: Chile files charges against mining company for giant sinkhole

SANTIAGO - Chile's environmental regulator has announced four charges against Canadian-owned Lundin copper mine for a sinkhole that appeared in the northern area of the country in late July. The country's SMA environmental regulator said the main infractions were overextraction and construction outside of environmentally approved zones.

Emanuel Ibarra, the SMA superintendent, said in a statement that the regional office's investigation linked the sinkhole on the mine's property with ore overextraction. Caribbean countries to seek 'loss and damage' as top priority at COP27, document says

NASSAU - Caribbean nations will unite to seek "loss and damage" compensation for the impact of climate change at the upcoming COP27 climate talks in Egypt, according to a report summarizing conclusions of a recent regional summit. Small island nations, which are among the most affected by rising temperatures, are pushing developed countries to create a "loss and damage" funding facility to pay for consequences of climate change that go beyond what people can adapt to.

Mexican economy minister resigns, dealing blow to trade team amid U.S. talks MEXICO CITY - Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said she was stepping down, depriving Mexico of one of its key trade negotiators in the midst of a major dispute with the United States and Canada centering on energy.

Clouthier, a scion of a powerful political family who became economy minister early last year, read aloud a letter announcing her decision alongside President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. She did not explain why she was quitting. U.S. says no change to Venezuela sanctions policy

WASHINGTON - The United States has no plans to change its Venezuela sanctions policy "without constructive steps" from Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to restore democracy, White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson has said. "Our sanctions policy on Venezuela remains unchanged. We will continue to implement and enforce our Venezuela sanctions," Watson said in a statement.

Haiti's PM Henry calls for foreign help amid gang blockade PORT-AU-PRINCE - Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has called on the international community to help the Caribbean nation, as a gang blockade of a key fuel terminal has created widespread shortages of goods including drinking water.

Since last month gangs have been blocking the entrance to the Varreux fuel terminal, creating dire shortages of diesel and gasoline and crippling day-to-day activities in Haiti. Authorities over the weekend confirmed an outbreak of cholera, which is typically spread by contaminated water. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

