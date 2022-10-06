Left Menu

Presidential polls: Shashi Tharoor urges everyone to join him to make a 'rejuvenated Congress'

Congress MP and a candidate for the party's presidential election Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said that he is very happy to have the support of young people in the party and urged everyone to join them him in making a "rejuvenated Congress", to lead young India.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 06-10-2022 21:17 IST
Presidential polls: Shashi Tharoor urges everyone to join him to make a 'rejuvenated Congress'
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress MP and a candidate for the party's presidential election Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said that he is very happy to have the support of young people in the party and urged everyone to join them him in making a "rejuvenated Congress", to lead young India. "I am very happy to have the support of young people in the party...I am not turning away any support be it young or old. We need everyone to join us in this adventure of making a rejuvenated Congress to lead young India," said the Congress leader.

Tharoor is currently campaigning for the upcoming presidential polls of the party in which he is up against the veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge. Earlier on Monday, Tharoor had said that with two consecutive losses in the Lok Sabha elections, there is a need for a "renewed and reinvigorated" party to take on the challenge of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre.

"This election is about how Congress should be best equipped to take on the ruling govt today, which is BJP. We have lost two elections... We need a renewed, reinvigorated Congress party where it is mobilized effectively to take on this challenge," Tharoor said while speaking to the media. He denied the existence of the G-23 group within the Congress (which wrote to Sonia Gandhi seeking reforms in the party), and said that it was a "media idea".

"There is no G-23 group. There never was, it was a media idea. As far as I can tell you, a couple of seniors wrote the letter. They invited a large number of people to support them. They told me that by phone they have contacted over a hundred people who have extended support. There was COVID lockdown in 2020. Only 23 people were available in Delhi to sign it at that time," he said. The election for the Congress president will be held on October 17 and the results will be declared on October 19.

The Gandhis are not running for the top post, the party is all set to get a non-Gandhi president after over 25 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

