11 lakh metric tonne of paddy procured so far: Khattar

Over 11 lakh metric tonne of paddy has been procured so far during the current Kharif marketing season, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday.

Hassle-free procurement of various Kharif crops is being done in 207 mandis across the state. Till October 4, over 11 lakh MT of paddy has been procured in the mandis by various agencies, Khattar told reporters here.

He also said that 16,000 MT bajra has been procured by cooperative HAFED.

Khattar said that due to recent heavy rains which lashed many parts of the state, farmers have suffered crop damage and to compensate the same directions for 'special girdawari' (survey) have already been given.

''The farmers have been encouraged to register their crop damage on the e-Fasal Kshatipoorti portal so that they can get timely compensation for the same,'' he said, adding the state government is committed to ensuring complete transparency in the verification and compensation for crop loss.

Procurement of various Kharif crops, including paddy, began in Haryana on October 1.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday alleged that disorder was prevailing in the mandis ''as the procurement system has completely collapsed''. ''There is no place to keep the new crop arriving in the markets. While farmers have to pass through long traffic jams of several hours to reach the mandis, still they have to wait there by keeping the crop in their tractor-trolley and other vehicles. Most of the farmers are compelled to keep their gold (paddy) on the roads," Hooda, who is Leader of the Opposition in the state, said.

Hooda further alleged that due to non-lifting of paddy on time, the procurement process is also getting hampered and farmers are also not getting timely payment.

