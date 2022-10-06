Left Menu

Norway limits access for Russian fishing trawlers in security push

"Russia's unacceptable annexations in Ukraine, the attacks against gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea and increased drone activity has led the government to further tighten security," Huitfeldt said. Russian fishing vessels often deliver their catch at Norwegian ports, benefiting the local economy.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 06-10-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 21:32 IST
Norway limits access for Russian fishing trawlers in security push
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway said on Thursday it would impose limits on Russian fishing vessels using its ports, in a further tightening of security following last week's suspected sabotage on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the nearby Baltic Sea.

Russian trawlers will now only be allowed to visit three of several dozen ports along the Norwegian coast and must undergo security checks when they do, foreign minister Anniken Huitfeldt told a news conference. She stopped short of imposing a total ban on Russian vessels demanded by some security experts and opposition politicians, who had said there was a risk of espionage and more sabotage.

Some access was needed as the joint management of fish stocks remains important, Huitfeldt said. And by inspecting the vessels, Norway will also seek to prevent the smuggling of sanctioned goods back to Russia, she added. Norway, Europe's number one gas supplier and a major global oil producer, has deployed its

navy, air force and soldiers to protect its energy industry in response to the Nord Stream leaks, which some countries have

blamed on sabotage .

Norwegian police also placed drone detection systems on offshore platforms to investigate recent safety breaches

. "Russia's unacceptable annexations in Ukraine, the attacks against gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea and increased drone activity has led the government to further tighten security," Huitfeldt said.

Russian fishing vessels often deliver their catch at Norwegian ports, benefiting the local economy. Norway has exempted them from European sanctions imposed on commercial shipping following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022