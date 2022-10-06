Man arrested for carrying 16 kg heroin worth Rs 80 crores at Mumbai airport

A man was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday at the Mumbai International Airport for allegedly carrying 16 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 80 crores in his bag. The arrested person has been identified as Binu John, a Kerala resident. He was hiding drugs in a fake cavity created by him in the bag.

DRI informed that 16 kilograms of high-quality heroin, which was worth more than Rs 80 crores in the international market was seized from the accused. DRI informed that it had received an input. Based on that, as soon as the accused came to the airport, the police searched him. Initially, nothing was found on him, but after his trolley was searched, drugs were found in the cavity created inside his bag.

DRI has registered a case under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). As per DRI, during interrogation, the arrested person told DRI he was paid 1000 Dollars by a foreign national as a commission to take the drugs into India. The accused also revealed some names involved in the case.

DRI is investigating whether the accused was involved in the case previously also. All other possible links to the case are also being investigated. (ANI)

