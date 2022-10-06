Left Menu

Center for Youth Development organises brainstorming session on drug abuse in Kashmir, eminent personalities attend

The Centre for Youth Development (CYD) and its initiative Downtown Coordination Committee held a grand programme on "rising drug abuse and role of civil society" at 7C's Restaurant, Sangar Mall in Srinagar.

The Centre for Youth Development (CYD) and its initiative Downtown Coordination Committee held a grand programme on "rising drug abuse and role of civil society" at 7C's Restaurant, Sangar Mall in Srinagar. Eminent people from different walks of life threw light on the topic and presented their views on this burning issue.

From religious figures like Grand Mufti Nasir ul Islam to legal luminaries like retired Justice Bilal Nazki, administrative brilliant mind Abdul Salam Mir, eminent doctor Abdul Wahid, and business figure Sheikh Ashiq addressed the event. Dynamic police officer Owais Wani and eminent woman journalist of Kashmir Farzana Mumtaz also took part in the event.

Dr Fazal, Dr Manzoor Nazar and Shabir Ahmad eminent anti-drug de-addiction activists were also present. The speakers stressed on increasing data input on the overall picture of drug addiction in Kashmir, making medical certificates mandatory for both genders especially at the time of marriage so that they don't pass any dangerous communicable disease arising out of drug abuse, raising overall awareness and solutions in religious preaching on drug abuse, the social boycott of drug peddlers and suppliers.

It was resolved that the drug menace would be uprooted and Chairman Center for Youth Development Imtiyaz Chasti vowed to make it pan Kashmir movement to crush drug abuse from its roots, with effective and efficient partnership from all relevant stakeholders. Journalist Rameez Makhdoomi anchored the programme.

It was also vowed to use religious preachers, especially at mosques as an institution to fight the drug menace in Kashmir. (ANI)

