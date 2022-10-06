Left Menu

Minor girl plans murder of her male friend, three minors apprehended

Three juveniles were apprehended on Thursday by the Delhi Police in connection with a murder in Outer North Delhi.

Three juveniles were apprehended on Thursday by the Delhi Police in connection with a murder in Outer North Delhi. As per the police, a minor girl planned the murder of her male friend who also used to be her neighbour. The deceased has been identified as Sahil.

On Wednesday, the girl called Sahil late evening near her home. As soon as he reached there, the girl was joined by her brother and two friends. Sahil was stabbed to death by one of her friends. The Police have registered the case under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police have also seized the weapon of offence. A fourth person still absconding, is also a minor, the police said. As per the police, two angles have come up in the investigation so far. The first angle is related to Instagram followers and the other angle is related to old rivalries between them and their friends. However, the angles are still to be verified.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

