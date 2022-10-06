Left Menu

Indian Army pays obeisance to pilot killed in Cheetah helicopter crash

Indian Army on Thursday paid obeisance with full military honours to Lieutenant Colonel Saurabh Yadav of Army Aviation, who lost his life in a Cheetah helicopter crash near the Tawang area of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday morning.

ANI | Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) | Updated: 06-10-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 22:49 IST
Obeisance paid with full military honours to Lt Col Saurabh Yadav of Army Aviation. Image Credit: ANI
The other injured pilot in the incident is under treatment at Guwahati.

According to PRO (Defence) Tezpur, the injured pilot is recovering well. "Lt Col Saurabh Yadav Army Aviation sacrificed his life in the line of duty on 05 October 22 in forward area. Obeisance paid with full military honours at Tawang. Wreath laid on behalf of a grateful nation for the untiring service of the officer," Gajraj Corps of Indian Army said in a tweet.

An Indian Army pilot lost his life in a Cheetah helicopter crash near the Tawang area of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday morning. "The Cheetah helicopter flying in forward areas near Tawang crashed at around 10:00 AM during a routine sortie. Both the pilots were evacuated to the nearest Military Hospital," Army officials said.

"One of the pilots Lt Col Saurabh Yadav, who was critically injured succumbed to the injuries during treatment. The second pilot is under medical treatment. The cause of the crash at this stage is not known. Details are being ascertained," they said. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered by the Army to ascertain the cause of the crash. The Cheetah helicopters were inducted into the defence forces about 60 years ago and they have tried to replace it on multiple occasions but without any success. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

