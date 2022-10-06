Left Menu

Jahangirpuri murder: Two arrested 18 hours after incident

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 23:36 IST
Two persons were arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Staff of North West District (NWD) on Thursday in connection with a murder in Jahangirpuri, 18 hours after the incident. The two arrested persons have been identified as Noni and Sachin, both aged 18 years and both residents of Jahangirpuri.

On Wednesday, a person was admitted with a stab injury at the BJRM Hospital. He was declared brought dead by the doctors. The duty constable of the hospital informed the police of the whole incident. The person who came to admit the deceased said that he saw some quarrel at a park near G Block in Jahangirpuri. He saw the deceased with a stab injury on the chest and took him to the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Shivam alias Chatur (17 years), who was a resident of Mukundpur in Delhi. The Police registered the case today, with FIR No. 927/22 under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Both the arrested persons have accepted their involvement in the case. Further investigation is going on in the case to find out the remaining accused. The police affirmed that the remaining accused would also be nabbed soon. (ANI)

