J-K: Budgam DC recommends calls for handholding of budding entrepreneurs

As many as 53 cases for sanctioning of self-employment cases under Jammu and Kashmir Rural Employment Generation Programme (KREGJP) were recommended on Thursday in a meeting chaired by Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, IAS, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam.

ANI | Budgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-10-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 23:58 IST
DLTFC recommends 53 self-employment cases under JKREGP scheme. Image Credit: ANI
As many as 53 cases for sanctioning of self-employment cases under Jammu and Kashmir Rural Employment Generation Programme (KREGJP) were recommended on Thursday in a meeting chaired by Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, IAS, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam. The committee interacted with aspiring entrepreneurs and apprised them about prospects, successful set-up and operation of their ventures under the JKREGP, said an official release.

The DC advised beneficiaries to focus on their work and ensure they become successful entrepreneurs and create avenues of employment for not only themselves but also for others. Stressing on the timely approval and sanctioning of cases, the DC directed concerned to ensure handholding of all aspiring entrepreneurs and make their plans financially viable.

"He instructed concerned officials to revisit all DPRs and ensure approval of all genuine cases within 10 days time after proper scrutiny of cases in consultation with the banks", the statement further said. The DC also directed handholding of beneficiaries and guiding budding entrepreneurs at every stage.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Lead Bank Manager Budgam, Principal ITI, Director RSETI, Cluster Head J&K Bank Budgam, District Coordinator J&K State Cooperative Bank Budgam, District Coordinator KVIB, representatives from DIC and other departments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

