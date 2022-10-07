Left Menu

Europe must act now to curb energy costs, says Polish PM

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 07-10-2022 02:17 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 02:14 IST
Europe must act now to curb energy costs, says Polish PM
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Poland

Europe must take action on energy costs immediately before winter sets in, the Polish prime minister said on Thursday, as he called on European leaders to implement changes to the carbon emissions system and a maximum gas price.

"A hard winter is coming for all European countries and for Poles as well, so we need to act now, immediately," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference in Prague following the European Political Community summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
3
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global
4
Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane lands in Kathmandu to face rape charges

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane lands in Kathmandu to face rape charges

 Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022