U.S. reviewing 'response options' on Saudi relations after OPEC+ cuts, Blinken says
The United States is "reviewing a number of response options" with regard to its relationship with Saudi Arabia after Riyadh and other OPEC+ nations agreed this week to large cuts in oil production, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday. "As for the relationship (with Riyadh) going forward, we're reviewing a number of response options.
- Country:
- Brazil
The United States is "reviewing a number of response options" with regard to its relationship with Saudi Arabia after Riyadh and other OPEC+ nations agreed this week to large cuts in oil production, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.
"As for the relationship (with Riyadh) going forward, we're reviewing a number of response options. We're consulting closely with Congress," Blinken said at a news conference in Lima alongside his Peruvian counterpart.
Blinken did not specify what steps Washington was considering. President Joe Biden's administration has been mulling a response after the OPEC+ oil producers, which include Russia, agreed on Wednesday to slash production.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
1.5 degree climate pledge ‘on life support’, Guterres tells leaders during frank exchanges
Senate ratifies international climate deal on refrigerants
China urges Europe to take positive steps on climate change
EXCLUSIVE- HSBC fund arm toughens thermal coal policy to curb climate change
Gates Foundation announces USD 1.27 billion commitment to address social inequalities, challenge of climate change