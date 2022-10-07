U.S. reviewing 'response options' on Saudi relations after OPEC+ cuts, Blinken says

Left Menu

Reuters | Lima | Updated: 07-10-2022 06:03 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 06:03 IST
The United States is "reviewing a number of response options" with regard to its relationship with Saudi Arabia after Riyadh and other OPEC+ nations agreed this week to large cuts in oil production, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"As for the relationship (with Riyadh) going forward, we're reviewing a number of response options. We're consulting closely with Congress," Blinken said at a news conference in Lima alongside his Peruvian counterpart.

Blinken did not specify what steps Washington was considering. President Joe Biden's administration has been mulling a response after the OPEC+ oil producers, which include Russia, agreed on Wednesday to slash production.

