Left Menu

6 held as NCB recovers drugs worth Rs 120 cr in Mumbai, Gujarat

In a major drug haul, the Narcotics Control Bureau recovered MD drugs worth Rs 120 crore, said officials on Friday. The drugs were seized at two places in Gujarat and Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-10-2022 10:00 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 10:00 IST
6 held as NCB recovers drugs worth Rs 120 cr in Mumbai, Gujarat
Deputy Director General, NCB, SK Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major drug haul, the Narcotics Control Bureau recovered MD drugs worth Rs 120 crore, said officials on Friday. The drugs were seized at two places in Gujarat and Mumbai. A total of 50 kilograms of drugs were recovered from Mumbai.

"Acting on an input, NCB recovered approx 50 kg of MD drugs concealed in a godown in Mumbai. Two people including the kingpin of the cartel arrested. Both the arrested accused are from Mumbai," said Deputy Director General, NCB, SK Singh. In Gujarat, a total of 10.350 kg were seized while four persons were arrested.

"Initially, info regarding the sale of MD drugs in Gujarat was shared by the Naval Intelligence Unit of Jamnagar, Gujarat. This input was jointly developed by NCB and Naval Intelligence Unit and seized around 10.350 kg of MD drugs and 4 persons were arrested," he added. Singh further highlighted the involvement of a former pilot in the matter and said, "One of those arrested in Jamnagar has been identified as Sohail Ghaffar, who was a pilot with Air India from 2016-18. A preliminary probe revealed that both seizures have common linkages. The value of total seized (60 Kg) MD drug is approximately Rs 120 crore."

Earlier in September, the NCB seized a total of 200 kg of ganja worth Rs 4 crore in Mumbai. On August 27, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) carried out raids in the Ghatkopar area in Mumbai and arrested a 24-year-old youth.

According to NCB, the arrested person, Subham Bhagat, is a gym trainer and used to smuggle drugs. The NCB had received secret information and on the basis of that, raids were conducted at the house of Subham and recovered different types of drugs.

NCB said it recovered ganja, charas, LSG paper and other drugs from his house. The NCB registered a case against him and presented him before the court. The court sent him to NCB custody for two days.

NCB officials said that many more people are associated with Subham and more arrests will soon be made. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane lands in Kathmandu to face rape charges

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane lands in Kathmandu to face rape charges

 Nepal
4
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022