2 booked after fight at wedding procession in UP's Moradabad

ANI | Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 07-10-2022 10:31 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 10:31 IST
DSP Anoop Kumar, Civil Lines (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh Police has booked two persons for allegedly disrupting a wedding procession after a video of a fierce fight between two groups went viral on the Internet. According to the police, a fierce fight erupted in the Mughalpura area of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad after two people riding a scooty collided with the wedding procession of Mohammad Shahid's son Sameer.

After the collision, a fierce fight erupted between the two parties injuring several. "Police immediately reached the spot after receiving the information and a case has been registered under relevant sections. The injured persons have been sent for treatment and the guilty will be arrested soon," said Anoop Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Civil Lines.

He further said that the FIR has been booked against one Amaan and one unknown person and mentioned that more arrests are underway as the teams are scanning the viral video and CCTV footage. More details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

