HK stocks track Asian markets lower, China property shares lead slide

Hong Kong shares followed broader Asia lower on Friday, with Chinese property developers leading the slide on concerns over their financial health amid slowing economic growth and strict COVID-19 curbs. ** Brokers said investors were not keen on taking key positions in the absence of clear direction and ahead of the reopening of China markets after a week-long holiday.

** At the midday break, the Hang Seng index was down 202.75 points, or 1.13%, at 17,809.40. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.56% to 6,089.15. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.5%, the IT sector fell 2.07%, the financial sector slipped 0.54% and the property sector dropped 2.12%.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Sands China , which was up 3.06%, while the biggest loser was Country Garden Holdings, which fell 11.11%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.02%, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.65%.

** Chinese developer CIFI Holdings hit a record low on Moody's downgrade and rivals followed, sending the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index down 4.4%. ** The top gainers among H-shares were China Resources Beer , up 1.29%, Nongfu Spring, up 1.04%, and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, up 0.94%.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Country Garden Holdings, Longfor Group, which fell 8.33%, and BYD Co Ltd, down by 5.17%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)