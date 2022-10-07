Left Menu

HK stocks track Asian markets lower, China property shares lead slide

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.5%, the IT sector fell 2.07%, the financial sector slipped 0.54% and the property sector dropped 2.12%. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Sands China , which was up 3.06%, while the biggest loser was Country Garden Holdings, which fell 11.11%.

Hong Kong shares followed broader Asia lower on Friday, with Chinese property developers leading the slide on concerns over their financial health amid slowing economic growth and strict COVID-19 curbs. ** Brokers said investors were not keen on taking key positions in the absence of clear direction and ahead of the reopening of China markets after a week-long holiday.

** At the midday break, the Hang Seng index was down 202.75 points, or 1.13%, at 17,809.40. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.56% to 6,089.15. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.5%, the IT sector fell 2.07%, the financial sector slipped 0.54% and the property sector dropped 2.12%.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Sands China , which was up 3.06%, while the biggest loser was Country Garden Holdings, which fell 11.11%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.02%, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.65%.

** Chinese developer CIFI Holdings hit a record low on Moody's downgrade and rivals followed, sending the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index down 4.4%. ** The top gainers among H-shares were China Resources Beer , up 1.29%, Nongfu Spring, up 1.04%, and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, up 0.94%.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Country Garden Holdings, Longfor Group, which fell 8.33%, and BYD Co Ltd, down by 5.17%.

