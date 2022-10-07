Left Menu

Assam: 3 die after speeding car rams into parked truck

At least three people were killed after a car hit a parked truck on the roadside on National Highway 37 in the Kamrup (Metro) district of Assam late on Thursday night.

ANI | Kamrup (Assam) | Updated: 07-10-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 11:56 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At least three people were killed after a car hit a parked truck on the roadside on National Highway 37 in the Kamrup (Metro) district of Assam late on Thursday night. The incident took place at the Nazirakhat area near Sonapur, which is about 25 km from Guwahati.

According to the police, an Assam-based speeding car was going towards Guwahati when it hit a parked truck on the NH-37, which killed three persons, including the driver of the car, on the spot. Following the incident, the local police immediately rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for post mortem.

Earlier, as many as three members of a family including a child were killed after a four-wheeler and a truck collided at NH 15 near the Sootea Gereki area in Biswanath district on the night of September 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

