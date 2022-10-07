Left Menu

Around 10% of Paris petrol stations having problems getting enough supplies -French govt

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-10-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 12:25 IST
Around 10% of petrol stations in the Paris region are having problems regarding getting enough supplies of fuel, said French government spokesman Olivier Veran on Friday, although he reiterated that France had enough supplies of petrol overall. "There are temporary problems regarding distribution," Veran told BFM TV and RMC Radio.

He said that 90% of petrol stations in the Paris had no problems in this area, although 15% of petrol stations in France overall were experiencing these "temporary difficulties." The French government said earlier this week that France had tapped its strategic fuel reserves to resupply petrol stations that have run dry, amid strikes by workers at refineries and depots that have stunted production and blocked deliveries.

