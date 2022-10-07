J-K: Thousands queue up for 'Agnipath' recruitment rally in Samba

An Indian Army recruitment rally for Agniveers began in Jammu's Samba district on Friday. Thousands of candidates participated in the rally. Rohit Singh, a candidate for Agniveer recruitment said, "Those who prepared well have been selected. I want to serve the country, am thus opting for the Army."

The Union Cabinet on June 14 approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called 'Agnipath' and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as 'Agniveers'. The Agnipath scheme allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. The Agnipath scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces.

'Agnipath' is a pan-India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors. The scheme provides an opportunity for youth to serve in the regular cadre of the armed forces. All those recruited under the 'Agnipath' scheme will be called 'Agniveers'. 'Agniveers' will be enrolled for a service duration of 4 years including the training period. After four years, only 25 per cent of the Agniveers will be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness and medical fitness.

The Agnipath scheme has been brought to strengthen India's security. The 'Agniveers' will be given a good pay package and an exit retirement package after four years of service. The first four years, served under a contract, are not likely to be considered for the fixation of the final pensionary benefits. The other 75 per cent 'Agniveers' will be demobilised, with an exit or "Seva Nidhi" package of Rs Rs 11-12 lakh, partly funded by their monthly contributions, as well as skill certificates and bank loans for help in their second careers.

The Indian Army organised a two-month pre-training for youth residents of the villages located at the border areas of Uri subdivision along the Line of Control (LOC) in the Baramulla district of Kashmir for enrolment in the Army under the Agnipath scheme in September. Earlier on August 14, a similar recruitment rally for the 'Agniveers' began in Haryana's Hisar, which went on for a few days.

The first-ever examination for the recruitment in Indian Air Force through the new 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme began across the country on July 24 amid tight police security. This exam was conducted in many parts of the country including Delhi, Kanpur and Patna. (ANI)

