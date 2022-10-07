Left Menu

Belgium's PM not blaming national support packages as there are none at EU level

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 07-10-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 13:23 IST
Belgium's PM not blaming national support packages as there are none at EU level
Big national support packages to help citizens cope with soaring energy prices are necessary because there is no such thing at a European level, Belgian Prime minister said Friday on his arrival at a EU summit in Prague. "Big (national) support packages are needed today because there is not a common European solution. We could not just leave people coping with the cold weather," he told reporters.

"But the real solution is that we act together in the market and then those big (national) support packages won't be necessary anymore." Germany has raised eyebrows by announcing a massive 200 billion euro ($195.98 billion) support package for its businesses and households, dwarfing aid announced by other major EU economies - 67 billion euros in the case of France, and 68 billion euros in Italy.

($1 = 1.0205 euros)

