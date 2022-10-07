Russian rouble falls to over 2-week low past 61 vs dollar

The rouble fell to a more than two-week low past 61 against the dollar on Friday, extending weekly losses as fears subsided that new sanctions against Russia might halt foreign exchange trading in Moscow. Geopolitics and sanctions risks have buffeted Russian markets in recent weeks since President Vladimir Putin moved to annex four regions of Ukraine after Moscow held what it called referendums - votes that were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive.

At 0734 GMT, the rouble was 0.8% weaker against the dollar at 61.39, sliding to its weakest point since Sept 21. It had lost 0.2% to trade at 59.24 versus the euro and shed 0.8% against the yuan to 8.62 .

"The yuan was more attractive than the dollar for the fourth day running," said Promsvyazbank analysts. "Thus, liquidity of the Chinese currency remains higher than dollar and euro liquidity, which we link to the toxicity of Western currencies." After soaring to a near eight-year high against the euro a week ago, the rouble has weakened in the past few sessions as concerns that new sanctions would seek to paralyse dollar and euro trading on Moscow Exchange proved unfounded.

The European Union's eighth sanctions package targeted steel and tech products, as well as an oil price cap for some Russian crude deliveries. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.4% at $94.8 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were falling. The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 2% to 1,023.6 points, hitting its weakest point since Sept. 26. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.3% lower at 1,994.6 points.

European clearing giant Clearstream on Friday resumed the processing of some depository receipt conversions into Moscow-listed shares. Depository receipts allow investors to trade in overseas stocks, but Russian investors have faced difficulty in converting them due to EU sanctions. For Russian equities guide see

