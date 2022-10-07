Miscreants fire at man in Gurugram

Three miscreants in Haryana's Gurugram allegedly shot at a man in Arjun Nagar while he was standing outside his home. It has been reported that the miscreants arrived here on a two-wheeler when they fired at the injured Nitin alias Murli Punjabi at around 9.15 pm on Thursday night.

Nearby residents came out after hearing the sound of gunshots and seeing Nitin lying in a pool of blood, he was taken to a private hospital. Later, the police were informed and teams of Arjun Nagar Police station, New colony police station and Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) city reached the spot and initiated the probe into the matter.

The police, in its preliminary investigation, found that the firing took place in connection with liquor smuggling. It has collected all the evidence including bullet shells from the crime spot. However, it refrained from speaking much about the matter.

The police have started scanning the CCTV footage from the nearby areas and are questioning Nitin for the identification of his attackers as his condition is said to be stable as of now. According to his mother, Nitin usually stays at home and on the night of the attack on him, he was "casually standing" outside his home when the attackers came from both sides of the street riding two scooties and fired at him and ran away.

The victim's family work as agents in the vegetable market where they own a number of fruit 'rehdi'. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

