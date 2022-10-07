Left Menu

Latvia's PM Karins would be very happy if a price cap on gas was achieved

Latvia's Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Friday he wished for a price cap to be decided at a European level, an issue that has divided European countries over the past weeks. "A price cap on gas, if that could be achieved, would be grand.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 07-10-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 13:55 IST
Krisjanis Karins Image Credit: Facebook (@karinskrisjanis)
Latvia's Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Friday he wished for a price cap to be decided at a European level, an issue that has divided European countries over the past weeks. "A price cap on gas, if that could be achieved, would be grand. With the caveat that we cannot endanger the security of supplies, we cannot set the price so that no one would sell gas into Europe," he told reporters on his arrival at a EU summit in Prague.

"But if on a European level, it could be arranged so that to keep the gas flowing and keep the prices lower, this is the goal," Karins added Commission President Ursula von der Leyen suggested earlier she was optimistic on the possibility to reach an agreement in the coming weeks, reminding no decisions would be taken this Friday.

"Member states are willing now to discuss the price caps (...) the where and the how will be discussed so I'm confident we will come to a good conclusion," she said on her arrival at the summit. "There will be no decisions today (...) this is a first step," she added.

