Cattle smuggling case: ED team to interrogate Anubrata Mondal's personal security guard Saigal Hussain in Asansol jail

A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday reached Asansol jail to interrogate Saigal Hussain arrested in a cattle smuggling case. Hussain is the personal security guard of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal, who has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by the CBI Special Court after he was arrested on August 11 from his residence in Birbhum's Bolpur.

Mondal is a close associate of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Recently on September 16, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided and arrested Mondal's daughter, Sukanya Mondal.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on September 21, 2020, arrested a former Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant, in connection with an illegal cattle smuggling case across the Indo-Bangladesh border. Anubrata Mondal's name came under the CBI scanner during the investigation of the case, the agency had said. The main office of the JHM Group in West Bengal's Bentinck street, which belonged to the nephews of Enamul Haque namely Humayun Kabir, Jahangir Alam, and Mehedi Hasan, was also raided in connection with the cattle smuggling case, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) informed.

Enamul Haque was arrested by the ED on February 18 and is currently in judicial custody. The total attachment in this case has reached Rs 11.67 crore. Proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 418 crore till now were identified by the ED. (ANI)

