Left Menu

Cattle smuggling case: ED team to interrogate Anubrata Mondal's personal security guard Saigal Hussain in Asansol jail

A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday reached Asansol jail to interrogate Saigal Hussain arrested in a cattle smuggling case.

ANI | Asansol (West Bengal) | Updated: 07-10-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 14:25 IST
Cattle smuggling case: ED team to interrogate Anubrata Mondal's personal security guard Saigal Hussain in Asansol jail
Saigal Hussain (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday reached Asansol jail to interrogate Saigal Hussain arrested in a cattle smuggling case. Hussain is the personal security guard of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal, who has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by the CBI Special Court after he was arrested on August 11 from his residence in Birbhum's Bolpur.

Mondal is a close associate of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Recently on September 16, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided and arrested Mondal's daughter, Sukanya Mondal.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on September 21, 2020, arrested a former Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant, in connection with an illegal cattle smuggling case across the Indo-Bangladesh border. Anubrata Mondal's name came under the CBI scanner during the investigation of the case, the agency had said. The main office of the JHM Group in West Bengal's Bentinck street, which belonged to the nephews of Enamul Haque namely Humayun Kabir, Jahangir Alam, and Mehedi Hasan, was also raided in connection with the cattle smuggling case, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) informed.

Enamul Haque was arrested by the ED on February 18 and is currently in judicial custody. The total attachment in this case has reached Rs 11.67 crore. Proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 418 crore till now were identified by the ED. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane lands in Kathmandu to face rape charges

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane lands in Kathmandu to face rape charges

 Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022