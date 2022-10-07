Nobel Peace Prize 2022: Ales Byalyatski, Russia's Memorial and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties win
Belarusian human rights activist Ales Byalyatski, Russian human rights organisation Memorial and Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.
