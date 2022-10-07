Left Menu

Germany in intense talks with partners, including France, on MidCat pipeline

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-10-2022 15:52 IST
Germany in intense talks with partners, including France, on MidCat pipeline
Germany is in intense talks with partners, including France, about the proposed MidCat gas pipeline across the Pyrenees, said a German government spokesperson on Friday.

"Another pipeline from Spain and Portugal to central Europe would be an important step to strengthen European energy security," said the spokesperson at a regular news conference.

