Germany in intense talks with partners, including France, on MidCat pipeline
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-10-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 15:44 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany is in intense talks with partners, including France, about the proposed MidCat gas pipeline across the Pyrenees, said a German government spokesperson on Friday.
"Another pipeline from Spain and Portugal to central Europe would be an important step to strengthen European energy security," said the spokesperson at a regular news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden supports Germany, Japan, India as permanent members of reformed UNSC: White House official
Denouncing Russia’s war in Ukraine, German Chancellor calls for upholding rules-based global order
European stock index futures drop 1.5% after hawkish Fed signal
Pepe dropped from Portugal squad because of injury
Health News Roundup: Portugal approves preventive monkeypox vaccination for risk groups; Britain launches plan to ease doctor waiting lists and more