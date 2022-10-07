Algeria reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak on farm
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-10-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 16:11 IST
Algeria has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu on a poultry farm in the northern part of the country, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Friday.
The virus killed 35,800 birds on a farm in the district of Medea, south of Algiers, with the remaining 1,700 birds in the flock slaughtered, WOAH said, citing a report from Algerian sanitary authorities.
