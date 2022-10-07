Left Menu

J&K: New admission session to commence in March

The School Education Department on Friday said that it has decided to implement the uniform academic calendar thereby the exams of 1-9 standards would be conducted in March now.

J&K: New admission session to commence in March
Principal Secretary of the School Education Department said, "Sanction is accorded to the implementation of the uniform academic calendar including the conduct of annual examinations in March-April session for classes up to 9th standard in all the Government and Government recognized private schools of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir."

The department further ordered that new admissions shall commence from the month of March of the calendar year. (ANI)

