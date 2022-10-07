Dutch gas supply safe even if Nord Stream 1 closure prolonged, Gasunie says

Gas supply in the Netherlands this winter is safe even if the Nord Stream 1 pipeline remains unavailable for a prolonged period of time, network operator Gasunie said on Friday.

"Gasunie Transport Services recently analysed that no gas shortages need to occur in the Netherlands if Russian gas in Europe were to be completely eliminated for a year," it said in a statement.

Factors safeguarding supply include gas storage at more than 90%, a doubling of LNG import capacity via Eemshaven and Rotterdam, full utilisation of import connections with the UK and Belgium and a significant reduction in demand due to high prices.

