UP to host Indian Road Congress at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan after 11 years

The four-day-long, 81st Annual Session of the Indian Roads Congress (IRC), will be held in Lucknow from October 8 to 11 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan after 11 years, the official said on Friday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 07-10-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 16:27 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The four-day-long, 81st Annual Session of the Indian Roads Congress (IRC), will be held in Lucknow from October 8 to 11 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan after 11 years, the official said on Friday. Uttar Pradesh will be hosting the event for the fifth time and the PWD will be the nodal department for making all arrangements.

While Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will be the Chief Guest at the inauguration ceremony, UP CM Yogi Adityanath will preside over the event. Union Minister of State General (retd.) VK Singh will also be attending the event. Over 1,500 delegates from India and abroad are likely to participate in discussions about the use of technology in the construction of roads and bridges.

About 200 delegates from UP will also participate in the event. After the convention, the participants will also be enlightened about the spiritual and cultural heritage of Uttar Pradesh through places like Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Mathura, and Vrindavan, among others. "The development of Infrastructure and network of roads has been playing a significant role in meeting the target of turning the state into a $ 1 trillion economy as envisioned by CM Yogi Adityanath. There will be about 19 technical sessions in all, focussing on fields like road construction technologies and infrastructure which will greatly benefit UP," the official said.

This is the fifth session of IRC in Uttar Pradesh. The first session was held in Delhi in December 1934. UP hosted it in 1937, 1985, 1995 and 2011. "During the sessions, presentations will be held on numerous subjects by technical experts from the country and abroad, engineers of the centre and state, road and bridge-related institutions, scientists and consultants," the official added.

Moreover, 180 stalls will be set up during the technical exhibition, in which information related to equipment, machinery, materials and new technology will be available from various companies in road construction. Along with this, through One District, One Product (ODOP), the visitors will also be made aware of the skills of the local artisans and craftsmen of the state. The 'Hariharpur Gharana' will also be performing during a cultural evening. (ANI)

