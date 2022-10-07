Left Menu

UP: Bhadohi Durga Puja pandal fire death count rises to 9

The death toll in the fire incident at a Durga Puja Pandal here reached nine on Friday with two more women succumbing to burn injuries in a hospital, officials said. More than 300 people were in the pandal when the blaze erupted with a majority of them women and children.An FIR was lodged at Aurai Police Station against members of the puja samiti for negligence.

PTI | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 07-10-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 16:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The death toll in the fire incident at a Durga Puja Pandal here reached nine on Friday with two more women succumbing to burn injuries in a hospital, officials said. ''Seema Bind (35) and Manju Devi (25) who were injured in the fire incident succumbed to their injuries at hospital today,'' District Magistrate (DM) Gaurang Rathi said.

Seven people had died in a fire that broke out Sunday night in a Durga Puja pandal in Nathua village here due to overheating of a halogen light, causing an electric wire to catch fire.

The victims were Ankush Soni (12), Jaya Devi (45), Naveen (10), Arti Devi (48), Harshwardhan (8), Shivpujan (70), and Ram Murat (65).

At least 80 other injured are still admitted in hospital of Bhadohi and nearby Districts.

The incident, which reduced the stage to ashes, occurred when a digital show was going on inside the pandal. More than 300 people were in the pandal when the blaze erupted with a majority of them women and children.

An FIR was lodged at Aurai Police Station against members of the puja samiti for negligence. The FIR was lodged under sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (endangerng human life due to negligence), and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 135 of the Electricity Act (supply and use of energy by non-licensees and others).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

