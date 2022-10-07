Left Menu

Union Minister acknowledges cattle crossing, says no severe damage in Vande Bharat express accident

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Friday took note of the recent Vande Bharat Express train accident and said that the frontal part of the train was repaired and no severe damage was done to the wagon.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 16:44 IST
Union Minister acknowledges cattle crossing, says no severe damage in Vande Bharat express accident
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Friday took note of the recent Vande Bharat Express train accident and said that the frontal part of the train was repaired and no severe damage was done to the wagon. His remarks came after the newly-launched Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train met with an accident when a herd of buffaloes came on the railway line.

The Union Minister also acknowledged the problems of cattle crossing the tracks. "All railway tracks in the country are still on the ground, on the surface. The problem of cattle thus persists. However, trains are being designed to tackle such issues. Even after yesterday's incident, nothing happened to the Vande Bharat train, the front part was repaired," said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.

The train running between Mumbai Central to Gurajat's Gandhinagar met with an accident at around 11.15 am between Vatva station to Maninagar. "The accident damaged the front part of the engine. However, no functional part was damaged. The train moved just after removing carcasses (within 8 minutes) and reached on time at Gandhinagar. The incident occurred at 11:18 am between Gairatpur-Vatva station," said Western Railway Sr PRO, JK Jayant.On this hit with cattle, the Nose Cone Cover of the front coach i.e Driver coach was damaged with its mounting brackets.

The nose cover is designed to absorb the impact without transmitting the same to the functional parts of the train. Therefore, it is sacrificial by design and hence replaceable. "Railway keeps sufficient nose-cones as spare. It was replaced with a new one in the Mumbai Central depot in no time during the maintenance and the train was put back in service without any extra downtime. The train departed from Mumbai today without any inconvenience to the passengers. Western Railway is taking all actions to prevent such type of incidents in future," read an official statement.

No functional part was damaged in the mishap and was repaired in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

