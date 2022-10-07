Left Menu

Uttarakhand government issues order to register case against irregularities in 2015-16 recruitment

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Uttarakhand government on Friday decided to register a case against irregularities in recruitment during the tenure of the Congress government.

Uttarakhnad Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Uttarakhand government on Friday decided to register a case against irregularities in recruitment during the tenure of the Congress government. The Uttarakhand government, in an order, said that the government has decided to register a case against the culprits who made irregularities in the recruitment examination held on 339 promotions in 2015-16 during the tenure of the Congress government.

In this regard, the release stated that Additional Secretary Personnel Lalit Mohan Rayal had issued a letter to Vigilance, the order stated. The government has announced that it has issued directions to register the case under sections 420, 466, 467, 201 and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 3, 7, 9, 10 and 45 of Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 1998, and sections 7 (A), 12, 13 (1) (A) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

As per the order, severe irregularities took place in the recruitment examinations, including paper leaks, before the exam and manipulating the OMR mark sheet to benefit some specific people. (ANI)

