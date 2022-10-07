Left Menu

CAQM holds meeting on gas infrastructure, connectivity in NCR

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 18:27 IST
CAQM holds meeting on gas infrastructure, connectivity in NCR
The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) held a review meeting on Friday with the eleven City Gas Distributers (CGDs) of NCR and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) to take stock of the status of commissioning of gas infrastructure/ PNG/ CNG connectivity in the districts of the National Capital Region (NCR). As per the release, CAQM has directed expeditious commissioning of gas infrastructure in the entire NCR well before the next winter season looking at the compelling necessity to fight air pollution arising out of industrial activities and vehicles.

The release mentioned that the entire NCR has been divided into 24 geographical areas, among 11 CGDs, who will be responsible for providing gas connectivity to the areas allotted to them. The release said that the NCR has a total of 240 Industrial Areas out of which gas connectivity and infrastructure has been achieved in 74.5% of industrial areas (179 Industrial Areas). Also, there are 963 CNG stations, 22,24,055 domestic PNG connections; 5,185 commercial PNG connections, and 5,361 Industrial Connections are there in the NCR.

The CAQM considers the switching over of industries in NCR to the "approved" clean fuels as a priority. The Commission has already directed the NCR State Governments to phase out coal from NCR and completely avoid the use of coal from January 1, 2023 (except Thermal Power Plants), the release further said. In effect, the approved fuel list shall be completed in force in the entire NCR from January 1, 2023, the release stated. (ANI)

