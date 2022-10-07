Girl among four injured in bear attack in J-K’s Poonch
Four people, including a 12-year-old girl, were injured when they were attacked by a wild bear in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Friday, officials said.
The victims were working in their field when a bear ventured from a nearby forest into Chella-Dhangri village in Mandi area and attacked them, they said.
They said the bear was chased back by the villagers and later the four injured – Saira (12), Anjum Bashir (18), Abdul Majid (32) and Shaheena (30) – were shifted to hospital where their condition was stated to be ''stable''.
