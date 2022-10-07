Left Menu

Karnataka Transport Dept orders aggregators to stop auto services after complaints over 'minimum fare'

The Karnataka Transport Department on Friday ordered aggregators to stop auto services immediately after the complaints over minimum fare surfaced.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-10-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 18:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Karnataka Transport Department on Friday ordered aggregators to stop auto services immediately after the complaints over minimum fare surfaced. The Additional Commissioner of Karnataka Transport Department, L Hemantha Kumara, said it might take a day for the aggregators to stop the service.

"It has been directed to the aggregators to stop the services immediately and submit a report within 3 days, as earlier, it was reported that Ola, Uber and Rapido were charging Rs 100 as the minimum price", said L Hemantha Kumara. As per the official notice, guidelines have been issued for running auto rickshaws mandate them to operate using the fare meter.

Taxi union of the Karnataka Transport Department and Tanveer Pasha, Ola and Uber drivers and owners association has asked ride aggregators in Bengaluru to discontinue autorickshaw services immediately after reports and complaints over a minimum fare of more than Rs. 100. Notice was issued to ANI Technologies which operates Ola and Uber, Rapido asking them to stop auto rickshaw services because the current rules permit only taxis to operate through aggregators. Taxis means a motor cab having a seating capacity not exceeding six passengers, excluding the driver," read the notice. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

