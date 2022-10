Scuffle breaks out between 2 groups during Goddess Durga idol immersion in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur

A clash broke out between two groups on Friday in the Sadar Bazar area of Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh during Goddess Durga idol immersion. According to the police, the scuffle between the members of two Durga Puja committees erupted over which party would go for immersion first.

A large number of people were seen trying to vandalise a truck, apparently belonging to one of the groups, with bricks and sticks. Rajendra Jaiswal, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) said that the suspects involved in the clash have been taken into custody for interrogation.

"Scuffle broke out between members of 2 Durga puja committees over which party would go for immersion first. Suspects are in police custody and interrogation is going on. Action will be taken against the accused," the ASP said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

