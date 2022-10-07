Rajasthan CM announces to create RISF-like CISF in Centre to provide conducive environment to industries

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced to create Rajasthan Industrial Security Force (RISF) like Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in the state to provide a conducive and safe environment to the industries. "A security force on the line of CISF will be created. As like CISF, RISF will be created in Rajasthan state to provide a conducive and safe environment to the industries," Gehlot said while inaugurating the two-day 'Invest Rajasthan Summit-2022'.

The Chief Minister also informed that under the current year's proposed budget, Rs 250-250 crore provisions have been made for developing a multi-story industrial complex at Greater Bhiwadi and Boronada in Jodhpur. "This will benefit the manufacturing and service sector units of the state." Hosted by the Rajasthan government, the first day of the summit began with a grand inaugural ceremony with the presence of luminaries of the most prestigious corporate groups around the globe including Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, The Tata Power Company Limited; Dr Anish Shah, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd; B Santhanam, CEO, Asia Pacific and India Region, and Chairman, Saint-Gobain India; Ajay S Shriram, Chairman & Senior Managing Director, DCM Shriram Limited; C K Birla, Chairman, National Engineering Industries Ltd; Sudhir Mehta Chairman, Torrent Group; Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Group; and Gautam Adani, Founder & Chairman, Adani Group.

Inaugurating the summit, the Chief Minister said, "If we compare the GDP with other states, Rajasthan comes at the seventh place. There are plenty of resources available for entrepreneurship." "Rajasthan has emerged as a manufacturing hub in northern India with a wide variety of small, medium, and large enterprises that have been established. The summit is a milestone event to all these commitments and discussions that were made and living up to this very promise of committed and delivered."

Addressing the attendees and audience, Industries and Commerce Minister, Shakuntla Rawat, said, "It is the dream of our Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to position Rajasthan on top in terms of investment and employment." "DMIC will prove to be an axis of development in Rajasthan and the State has access to 40 per cent of the country's markets. Our state is the only producer of zinc and lead and ranks second for minerals in the country that are required for the ceramics sector. For the vision of inclusive balanced industrial development, the industrial policy has been implemented."

During the inaugural session, 51 MoUs and LoIs, 25 Industrial Areas and Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) 2022 was also launched by the Chief Minister. The RIPS 2022 Policy is in congruence with his vision to make Rajasthan the most preferred investment destination in the country. This new policy is highly competitive and has a special focus on promoting green initiatives, inclusive development, employment generation and future technologies across the State.

Additionally, the Chief Minister awarded the Rajasthan Ratna Award to Justice Dalveer Bhandari, Justice RM Lodha, Industrialist Anil Agarwal, Industrialist LN Mittal, Sheen Kauf Nizam, and KC Malu. After the inaugural session, five sector-based conclaves as well as panel discussions were organized as a part of the Summit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)