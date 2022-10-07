Left Menu

French petrol stations run low on fuel as refinery strikes bite

Petrol stations in the Paris region and throughout France are having problems getting enough fuel supplies as strikes at four TotalEnergies refineries continue for a tenth day. The French government said earlier this week that France had tapped its strategic fuel reserves to resupply petrol stations that have run dry.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-10-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 19:32 IST
French petrol stations run low on fuel as refinery strikes bite
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Petrol stations in the Paris region and throughout France are having problems getting enough fuel supplies as strikes at four TotalEnergies refineries continue for a tenth day. About 10% of petrol stations in the Paris area are having problems getting fuel supplies, government spokesman Olivier Veran said on Friday, and 15% of petrol stations in France overall were experiencing these "temporary difficulties."

The president of Système U retail chain Dominique Schelcher said on FranceInfo radio that the government figure of 15% of stations out of fuel underestimates the disruption. "Only the west (of France) will have fuel stocks," he said, adding that "it was impossible to order" fuel in the north, east, and south of France for this weekend.

Long queues formed at inner-city and suburban service stations in and around the capital as early as Wednesday, with lines stretching back on to the main A1 motorway heading northwards out of the city, according to a Reuters reporter. Most urban petrol stations appeared to be affected by shortages of at least one type of fuel, with most diesel pumps running dry.

Strike action and unplanned maintenance has taken offline more than 60% of France's refining capacity- or 740,000 barrels per day (bpd) - forcing the country to import more when global supply uncertainty has increased the cost. A walkout by CGT trade union members at TotalEnergies mainly over pay has disrupted operations at two refineries and two storage facilities, and two Exxon Mobil refineries have faced similar problems since Sept 20.

A big gathering of workers is planned for Tuesday in front of the Le Havre, La Mede and Feyzin refineries, a CGT spokesperson told Reuters. Fuel tanker trucks, which are usually not allowed to make deliveries on Sundays, will be allowed to operate in response to the strike that has been causing the fuel supply problems, Transport Minister Clement Beaune told news channel LCI.

The minister also said he would bring transport unions together on Friday "to see where we can improve the supply locally." He said the government is trying to facilitate a dialogue between CGT and TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The French government said earlier this week that France had tapped its strategic fuel reserves to resupply petrol stations that have run dry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022